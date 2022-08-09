From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governorship candidate of African Democratic Party (ADC), for 2023, Bishop Sunday Onuoha has promised that Abia would be entrusted in God’s hands if he wins the 2023 governorship election. Onuoha pointed out that issues of unpaid salaries, youth unemployment and dilapidated infrastructure would be over when ADC takes over Abia next year. Bishop Onuoha stated these in Umuahia during the inauguration of a new interim caretaker committee of the party in Abia State. The new caretaker committee which is headed by Hon Obioma Onwukaike, replaced the former State executive of ADC, headed by Hon Obinna Don Norman. Onuoha stated that the time has come for Abians to take over their State, by voting for him and other ADC candidates.

The South East Board of Trustees Chairman of the party, Godson Okoye tasked the interim executive to lead the party to victory in all elective positions in 2023, charging the executive members to unite the party members for total victory.

He encouraged the Hon Obioma Onwukaike-led interim executive to realise the visions and ideas of ADC by liberating Abia State from its present condition.

He noted that the inauguration was approved by the national Secretariat of ADC.

In his inaugural speech, the interim executive Chairman of Abia ADC, Obioma Onwukaike promised to lead the party to victory and urged all members of ADC to work for the success of the party in delivering Abia from years of misrule.

Onwukaike thanked the national office of ADC for finding him worthy for the job and promised to reward the confidence reposed in him.