From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate for governor Bishop Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha has called for an enhanced budgetary allocation for education in the country.

This Bishop Onuoha said would address the challenges facing the sector in Nigeria, especially the incessant ASUU strikes.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The Methodist Bishop made the call after he was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree of Science (Honoraria Causa) award by the Wesley University, Ondo State, during its combined Convocation ceremony to celebrate the 9th and 10th sets of graduates of the University.

He maintained that higher institutions in the country should intensify efforts to match skills acquisition with practicals and technical knowledge, as this would help graduates to be self-reliant.

While appreciating the University Management and Senate body for the honour, Bishop Onuoha, the Co-chair interfaith dialogue forum for peace, insisted that youths who are committed with jobs or viable skills would have no time for crime.

A release from Bishop Onuoha’s media team said he was selected as a recipient of the Honorary Degree award in recognition of his numerous contributions to humanity within and outside Africa.

The release said the Convocation was held at the University’s Take-off-Site in Ondo State.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .