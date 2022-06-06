From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Methodist Bishop and President of Vision Africa International, Dr. Sunday Onuoha, has won the governorship primary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Abia.

The cleric polled 330 votes to defeat Mr Otisi Ebitu Ukiwe, son of Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (retd) who scored 160 votes. T

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The returning officer, Mr. Nkem Ukandu, announced Onuoha winner and declared him governorship candidate of the party in the next year’s election.

Onuoha praised Ukiwe for putting up a good battle.

“It’s a new beginning for Abia state, I believe that Abians have spoken this night and they are saying that there is a new way to do politics in the state.”

He promised to turn things around for good in the state if elected governor of the state in 2023

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .