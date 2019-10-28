Judex Okoro, Calabar

The National Publicity Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Bishop Emmah Gospel Isong, has expressed concern over the rising hopelessness of Nigerian child.

Speaking at the Faith Mansion World Centre (City of Testimonies), Calabar, during the sixth Emmah Isong Public Lecture as part of activities to mark his 55th birthday, he said it was incredible that the APC-led government has not been able to take Nigeria out of the woods even when the electorate had high hopes.

He said it was high time Nigerian federation was restructured to reflect the current realities and give every segment a sense of belonging, maintaining that the present structural imbalance had given room for mutual suspicion and injustice suffered by the federation states.

“My only sadness at 55 is to see Nigeria the way it is, the future of our children is not guaranteed and our people are poor and wretched. Students are dropping out of school every day. My sadness is not for myself but due to the way I see Nigerians poorer and poorer everyday while two or three people are getting richer and richer and sharing oil blocks, I cry. I will only say I am happy at 55 if I am selfish. But I am sad because our country is not living up to expectations and I am really worried. There must be a bloodless solution, solution without war to reverse the trend.”