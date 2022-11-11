From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Anglican Communion, Most Rev Olusola Ajayi, has called on Nigerian leaders and politicians to always remember that death is a debt that must be paid by all humans, whether rich or poor, and that after death, their good or bad deeds while on earth, will be remembered hence the need to positively impact the lives of the masses.

He noted that if Nigerian leaders would always bear in mind that one day death will come, the country would be peaceful and free from corruption, kidnapping, insurgency, vote-buying and other ills that are destroying the Nigerian fabrics, warning them against corrupt enrichment, saying whatever they amass as wealth won’t be taken along with them on the last day.

The man of God spoke on Friday in his sermon marking the church’s burial procession for the late Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, held at Saint Peter’s Anglican Church, Oke ‘kere, Ikere Local Government Area of the state.

Afuye, who presided over the assembly for three and half years, died of heart attack on October 19, 2022, at the age of 66.

Afuye was brought into the church in a white casket at about 9.56am and was accompanied by his wife, Titilayo, children and other family members.

The motorcade conveying the corpse began the procession with long convoy of vehicles, at his residence located along Ikere-Ise road, which caused traffic snarl along Ado-Ikere- Akure way for over one hour.

The men of the Nigerian Police Force and Federal Road Safety Corps, had a hectic day in controlling the vehicles due to the gridlock along that route.

In his sermon which lasted for about one and half hours, Bishop Ajayi, said; “Vanity upon vanity, all is vanity. How I wish all Nigerians, especially our leaders could understand this as preached by God in the Holy Books.

“If they understand, our politicians won’t be buying votes, they won’t be embezzling what is expected to be spent for the citizens, there will be peace in Nigeria and there won’t be kidnapping, killings and insurgency.

“Today, our roads are bad. Our leaders and big men no longer use the road, they travel in chartered flights around. Nobody is thinking about the common men. It was as bad as that.

“But let me tell you that all those things you are acquiring and accumulating, you won’t take any of them along when death comes.

“The book of Solomon preached that vanity upon vanity, all is vanity. We must take this into our memories. It is not the number of years you lived that matter, but how you lived it and who exactly you are when you are on earth.

“Hon Funminiyi Afuye didn’t live long, but he was positively impactful. As a politician, he started from the lower cadre and rose to become a lawmaker and right honourable Speaker.

“Ask yourself today, how are you living your life? It is better you change your ways for you to make heaven”.

The late Afuye’s son, Olamide, described his father as very caring and lovely to his immediate family and the entire people of Ekiti, saying his good deeds will continue to linger in people’s hearts and speak loudly of his good gestures.

The young Afuye applauded Governor Biodun Oyebanji and other Ekiti leaders as well as the citizens, for demonstrating immense love for the family since the sudden and untimely demise of his father.

Aside Afuye’s widow, Titilayo, dignitaries at the service are ; Governors Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State , Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, represented by his Deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa, former Governor Kayode Fayemi and his wife, Bisi, Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Minister of Science and Technology, Senator Olorunnibe Mamora.

Others include: Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Hon. Femi Bamisile, Senator Ayo Arise, former Vice Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof. Tale Omole, members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, politicians, distinguished academia, among others.