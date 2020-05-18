Rita Okoye

Extending his love to Muslim communities in the holy month of Ramadan, his Lordship, Bishop Dr Sam Zuga, also known as The Jehovah’s Field Marshal, through his Sam Zuga Foundation, has donated bags of rice to Muslims in Jimeta Yola, Adamawa State.

This is geared at helping the less privileged families in the aforementioned community to make it through each day after the long fast.

Receiving the food items on behalf of Jimeta Muslim community in Adamawa State, District Head Alhaja Dan Isah expressed gratitude to the philanthropic cleric for extending his kind heart to them at such a time when coronavirus has made more people at risk of hunger and disease.

Addressing the press, the Vice President of the Sam Zuga Foundation and Sam Zuga International, Ambassador Jethro Samzuga, who spearheaded the distribution of the food items, expressed that it is the desire of Sam Zuga Foundation to continue doing its best to ensure that the Foundation impacts positively on society.

Ambassador Jethro Samzuga also noted that the Sam Zuga Foundation has further plans to better the lives of Nigerian youths through the creation of mobile apps, work opportunities and its ‘Africa Wake Up’ sensitisation campaign.