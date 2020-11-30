By Rita Okoye, Lagos

Archbishop Sam Zuga has unveiled his plans to alleviate unemployment in Africa in line with his vision 0202-2020.

This he plans to execute through his newly created cryptocurrency called Zugacoin.

According to the cleric, the purchasing of the currency would be likened to investing in Real Estate business.

He sheds more lights on the reason he is bent on making the lives of every Nigerian youth better.

‘Zugacoin will create over 10 million jobs, individuals, state governments, other African countries will be given loans, no African country will mortgage the future of their people by borrowing from China again.’

He states further: ‘Selling Zugacoin is like an Estate of 1million houses with water and light but not furnished. ICO (Initial Coin Offering) means the day that I want to start selling the houses in that Estate which the price will depend on the Exchange rate on the day you want to buy.

‘But Exchange rate of Dollar as at the time of advertising the property was $40,000 (Dollars), equivalent to N21million (Naira). But as Naira has kept falling before Dollar, the price keeps rising.’

On presale of Zugacoin, the cleric states: ‘Resale is whoever is interested in buying any of the houses before the actual date of public sales. By this time, the actual price has been divided into 100 times less and you are paying to buy the whole flat with only one portion.’

Archbishop Sam Zuga also maintained that membership registration is like when he announced that whoever that needs to reside in the estate should come with all their furniture.

‘The quantity of your furniture will determine the number of rooms that would be given to you. If the quantity of your furniture is enough to fill a whole flat, you will be given a whole flat, if it’s only for one room, you will be given only one room.’