Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha and Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Anglican Bishop on the Niger, Owen Nwokolo, has called on the Federal Government to address problem of insecurity bedevilling the country.

He also called for prayers and spiritual sensitivity as panacea to solve the myriad of problems facing mankind, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bishop Nwokolo, who made the call during the 31st Synod of the Diocese on the Niger at St. Simon’s Church, Nnobi, Idemili South council, urged the leadership of the country to sit up and tackle the security challenges bedevilling the nation

In his homily, the bishop emphasised the need for God’s guidance and direction in every field of human endeavour, including leadership.

The prelate also called on President Muhammad Buhari to prevail on his security chiefs to sit up in their duties of securing life and property of the citizenry.

“The president should task his service chiefs or sack them,” Owen said.

Meanwhile, the state government has embarked on construction of water projects as well as rehabilitation of non-functional water schemes.

Commissioner for Public Utilities, Emeka Ezenwanne, who stated this during an inspection of the ongoing water projects in various communities, said the efforts was to make life more meaningful for the people of the state.