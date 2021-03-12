Bishop Michael Gokum of the Catholic Diocese of Pankshin in Plateau has advised those occupying public offices to deliver good governance to the people.

Gokum gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Jos.

According to him, good governance entails providing the basic needs for the people, particularly, those in the rural areas.

He said that should include the provision of potable water, electricity, good roads, farm inputs, and most importantly security of lives and property.

“I want to urge those occupying public offices to put the interests of the people that voted them into office above their personal interests.

“They must ensure good governance at all levels, and this entails providing the basic needs of the people.

“People don’t need much, just the basic things such as: potable water, electricity, farm inputs, good roads and the security of their lives

“So, those in positions of authority must think outside the box and do the things that will make the people happy,” he said.

The bishop also called on the citizens to always pray and support those in positions of authority to enable them succeed. (NAN)