The Bishop of First Baptist Church, Sabon Gari, Zaria, Kaduna State, Rev. Isaac Gbadero, has urged Nigerians to observe all preventive measures prescribed by medical experts during and after the Easter period.

In his sermon, he enjoined Nigerians to pray fervently to halt the spread of COVID- 19 pandemic that had become a global disaster. The clergyman expressed optimism that the country would overcome the turbulent period, and advised religious leaders in the country to guide and lead their members rightfully.

He said the message of Easter is the story of sacrifice to the entirety of humanity, the story of hope and love, adding that despite the scourge of the pandemic, there is still hope for Nigeria and Nigerians.

“We are segregating against ourselves in the name of a particular variable. Easter is a unifying period for the entire World,” he said.

He commended the efforts of government in the fight against the spread of the disease.