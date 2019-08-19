The Bishop of Awka Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, has appealed to the state government to reverse the ban on open preaching and prayers in markets across Anambra.

Ezeokafor made the appeal in his homily at a special thanksgiving service by Rep. Okwudili Ezenwankwo, representing Orumba North and South Constituency, held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Nanka in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

The leadership of Anambra State Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA) recently banned open prayers in markets in the state.

It cited alleged extortion of the traders and politicisation of the prayers as its reason.

But the bishop described the action as unheard of in a Christian-dominated state.

He described prayer as “most important tool Christians need to ask and receive favour from God and also ward off evil manipulations.”

“Banning prayers will further distance those who believe in the efficacy of prayers from receiving God’s abundant blessings and grace.”