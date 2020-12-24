From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Catholic Bishop of Enugu, Calistus Onaga, yesterday, berated the ruling class over the persistent insecurity in the country, charging them to ensure the menace ends with 2020.

Speaking in Enugu during his Christmas message, Onaga lamented the level of uncertainty in the country and how banditry, kidnapping and molestations have been allowed to reign freely in the country to the detriment of the citizenry.

The bishop, who said Nigerians should celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the Redeemer, in humble adoration, especially as God did not bring the full force of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nigeria.

He, however, expressed regret that people were taking the graciousness of God for granted as they live and move about as if the disease does not exist.

Looking into the expectations of 2021, Onaga said Nigerians, especially the leaders, must brace up in many ways in the coming year.

He said: “At this point, I will prefer to talk to the ruling class, those ruling us. We have seen the problem we are in, in 2020, 2021 should make a lot of difference. Those who have authority, do your best to make sure you protect the common citizen from the rude shocks of the effects of 2020. What do I mean? You have seen the problem of insecurity and this insecurity seems to be growing.

“Why is it that people are not really sure of where they are going and how they are moving? We have given free reign to banditry; we have given free reign to kidnapping, we have giving free reign to all kinds of molestations and insults. How would we explain that more than 400 school children got lost and reappeared in a government school and all of us are just saying thanks be to God they came back. How were they released?

“Such a story should not be heard in 2021. Let us come into 2021 determined to really protect and do our work as those who are the architects of governance.

“I am appealing to those taking care of us, all of us are not armed, all of us have not been given that social contract to take care of the rest of the people. We have submitted our will to you by voting you in, make use of that assembled will and protect the citizenry.

“This issue of insecurity should be put to a stop. How can a small group be dictating for the rest of the country? How can a group so notorious be dictating the life of a whole nation with all the facets of goodness, facets of talents, facets of even money we have?”