Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The presiding bishop Newday College of Bishops, Asaba, Delta State Rt. Rev Innocent Ochei, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to desist from acting as the Minister of Petroleum and president at the same time but should focus on governance of the country.

Ochei charged the president to act like a true leader who is in charge and allocate portfolios to the ministers designate in order to fast track the administration and implementation policies and programmes of the government.

The bishop gave the charge at Rock of God Healing Ministry, Asaba Delta State, during the consecration of Rt. Rev. Jude Obadile Ifechukwu.

He maintained that there was no need for delay in appointing and allocating portfolios to the new ministers, lamenting that it took months after he was declared the winner of 2019 general elections for him to send a list of ministers to the National Assembly, describing that as unnecessary and uncalled for.

Bishop Ochei had, while delivery his charge, advised Delta State to improve on their education system, noting that the state was doing well education-wise but the news making round the social media regarding what a teacher did to a little girl was not speaking good about Delta State education System.

While advising Nigerian pastors, Bishop Ochei said that many of them been accused of one sexual harassment issue or the other, he said some are true, while some are lies. However, he warned men of God to refrain from dragging the name of the church through the mud.

Also speaking, Rt. Rev. Michael Osy who preached a sermon the of the day, called on Christians all over the world to have fear of God in them, pointing out that anybody who doesn’t fear God is not Christian.

He prayed for the unity of the country Nigeria, Anambra, and Delta states respectively.

One of the royal fathers who attended the event, His Royal Highness Igwe Mike Okeke Obadile (Igwe Akataka of Umuem Anam) described Bishop Ifechukwu as a true man of God whose consecration he said, came at the right time.

He described the new bishop as a humble man who wants to serve God according to the standard of God and the Bible.