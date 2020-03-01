David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Southeast Governors and Ohanaeze Ndigbo have been warned to stop playing with fire as they continue to delay to form their regional security outfit “whereas their enemies have already filled their territory.”

Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries a.k.a By Fire By Fire, Nnewi, Anambra State gave the warning, yesterday, after a church ministration that lasted for four hours.

He said it had been clearly revealed to him that if the people of the South East failed to take the necessary proactive measures immediately, they would face huge security challenges that might be difficult for them to solve.

“Attackers are already everywhere in the South East waiting for the whistle to blow but the leaders in the South East pretend as if nothing is happening. And they will have themselves to blame as they continue to politicize the formation of their own regional security because of their selfish ambition for a president of Igbo extraction which is not realisable, “he said.

He declared that the Igbo should rather add vigour in pursuit of Biafra and forget about the Igbo presidency, noting that even if an Igboman could win the election in 2023, the North would not allow him free hand to govern Nigeria.

The cleric cited former President Olusegun Obasanjo whom he said although he was a strong man, “the Northern cabals didn’t allow him a free hand.”

He noted that the formation of Amotekun in the South West was a shining example of a people who had the foresight and were determined to protect themselves against any external aggression while wondering why it had been difficult for the Igbo to show themselves as a wise race others thought they were.

He also declared that in the next six months there might be severe security challenges in many parts of the country including the South East which he said called for drastic steps by the people of the South Eastern region for them not to be taken by surprise.

He noted that the measures should surpass community policing as the Governors agreed in their last security summit in Enugu, adding that the kind of security breaches he saw in the spiritual realm to be experienced within the South East could not be contained by community policing.

The clergy noted that there could be bomb blasts at churches, schools, market places and wherever there were crowds in the South East. The Bishop said he did not mean to instill fear in anybody “but I have to reveal what I saw in prophesy.”

He maintained that Christians were on the verge of being exterminated in Nigeria through Islamization and appealed to the United Nations and America to come to the rescue of the Christians in Nigeria before they become history.