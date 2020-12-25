From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Bishop of Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Onitsha, Bieronwu Livinus Onuagha, yesterday, lamented the level of insecurity in Nigeria which, he noted, had made life worthless in all parts of the country with the end not in sight.

Onuagha said this in his Christmas message in Onitsha when he described the level of insecurity in Nigeria as one that had gone beyond the control of the Federal Government and other levels of government.

He said it was unfortunate to see the way innocent citizens were being slaughtered on a daily basis ‘like chicken’. He wondered why government had not taken drastic measures to stop the killings.

“You can imagine the level of insecurity in Nigeria which is no longer a hidden issue.

“Unfortunately, the government seems to have exhausted its ideas in security architecture. Many lives are lost on a daily basis, especially in the North as if human beings are animals.

“It is only in Nigeria that I have seen worth of life as nothing,” he said.