From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, has given financial empowerment to 80 residents to boost their businesses.

The beneficiaries who cut across the 13 wards in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, were assisted with cash to boost their businesses and meet their financial needs.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, the beneficiaries included traders, artisans, owners of small scale businesses and youths.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the Deputy Governor’s Lodge, Government House, Ado-Ekiti, where he distributed cash empowerment to the beneficiaries, Egbeyemi said the gesture was to reach out to the people during this Yuletide period.

Egbeyemi said the scheme which was third in the series was to give succour to the people and give them a sense of belonging.

The Deputy Governor urged those who are yet to benefit to be patient as more intending beneficiaries have been documented for subsequent empowerment in the future.

Egbeyemi said he would always be on the side of the people to render the needed assistance to them in appreciation to the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration in the state.

He said the government in which he serves as the Deputy Governor recognises the need to give empowerment to the people through its social investment schemes.

The Deputy Governor assured that more empowerment schemes would be floated this year to strengthen the grassroots economy and reduce poverty in 2021.

Egbeyemi urged them to always support Governor Kayode Fayemi and his Government because he has the interest of the State and the love of the masses at heart.

He explained that the projects being executed by the Fayemi administration would open up the state economy to local and foreign investment and make Ekiti more economically viable.

According to him, the Governor has been doing his best in improving the State physically, economically, educationally and fast tracking infrastructural development of the State.

The Deputy Governor urged the people of the state to support Fayemi in whatever he has interest in. He described the Governor as a trustworthy leader and an asset to the state and the country.

He said: “Governor Fayemi, by his actions and policies is a man of the people. We must always support him in his current mandate and whatever he has interest in. He is a special gift to Ekiti and Nigeria.

“All our Governor thinks everyday is about the development of Ekiti and by the grace of God, the good work continues in 2021 and our support for him must continue.”

Some of the beneficiaries who hailed Egbeyemi for his gesture described him as a compassionate politician and a man that has the interest of the masses at heart.

One of them, Alhaji Olowoyo, also known as Olosco, hailed the Deputy Governor for remembering the less privileged at a critical period, promising that he and other beneficiaries and their families will always vote the APC in future elections.

He said: “We are grateful to the Deputy Governor for this largesse to us. He is a grassroots politician and the impact of this financial empowerment will trickle down to homes, businesses and the grassroots.

“This is what makes the APC different; this is a party and a government that has the interest of the masses at heart and we will continue to support the party at future elections.”