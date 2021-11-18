From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Erelu Bisi Fayemi, the wife of Ekiti State Governor, has called for accelerated efforts to eliminate cervical cancer in the country, noting that the killer disease is preventable and treatable.

Erelu Fayemi, who identified that cancer remained one the commonest killers of women in Nigeria, said statistics revealed that over 7,000 females were killed in 2020, with more than 12,000 new cases recorded.

She spoke in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, during a town hall meeting with the theme ‘ Human Papilloma Virus (HPV)

Vaccination : key to cervical cancer prevention’ organised by First Lady Against Cancer(FLAC), targeted to raise awareness on the increasing indices of cervical cancer among women in the state and the nation at large, to mark the 2021 World Cancer Day.

She said cancer is a leading cause of deaths worldwide, saying about 70 million death were recorded in 2020 globally due to the preponderance of the lethal scourge.

“Cervical Cancer is preventable with Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination. Early detection saves lives. We commend the renewed commitment of all cervical cancer advocates in Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Health, international and indigenous partners to deliver on the stated objectives of this strategy by 2030”.

Speaking further, the governor’s wife said : “in Nigeria, cervical cancer is the 3rd most common form of cancer and 2nd most common among women. It accounted for 9.7% of all malignancies in 2020, recording an estimated 12,075 new cases and

7,968 deaths annually.

“These numbers tell the unfortunate reality of cervical cancer in Nigeria and

most African countries, cancer is largely preventable, treatable and can be eliminated.

“We are glad to see that the Federal

government is delivering on interventions within its control like the Cancer Health Fund which has now

increased access to diagnostic and treatment services across the country through 6 tertiary cancer care

centres evenly distributed across geopolitical zones.

“Our vaccine access programme will catalyze access to HPV vaccine for families that can afford out of

pocket payment in the immediate term and at the same time, advocating for inclusion of HPV vaccine into routine immunization to cater for those that can’t afford out of pocket payment.

The World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Ekiti, Mr Emmanuel Eyitayo, saluted the government for its commitment to eliminate the disease.

“To complement these efforts, screening and treatment are very key to eliminating the disease. We are gathered here to renew our commitment to eliminating the disease and we have to do just that by being advocates wherever we go”.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, described cancer as the most preventable disease if ascertained early enough.

The Commissioner said: “We are all aware of increasing cases of cervical cancer. The interesting thing is that, it is the most preventable if handled carefully and treated quickly. We have vaccines for it.

“We have State cancer policy that deals with the elimination of the disease. We have our special funding for cancer in the 2022 budget. We also have a register to know the number of those who have cancer in Ekiti. I want to encourage you to be advocates of cancer. Let us subject ourselves to relevant screening and also encourage others to do same”.

In their lectures, Mrs Olufunke Adetoye, Assistant Director, Nursing Service, Ministry of Health, and Dr Olusola Aduloju, said Human Papilloma Virus(HPV) can be contacted through sexual relationship, which makes it expedient for people to stop engaging in multiple and unprotected sex.

“We should also take the vaccine to stimulate and produce antibody. It can be given to girls from age 9-12. It can also be given to boys, because they too can carry the virus”.