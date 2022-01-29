From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Erelu Bisi Fayemi, the wife of Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, has distanced herself from posters circulating online suggesting that she would be running for a senatorial seat in one of the districts in the state.

Posters carrying the state’s first lady’s picture surfaced online on Friday indicating a run for the Ekiti North senatorial seat.

Mrs Fayemi, in a statement she personally signed, said there was truth in the story. She further

said she has no interest in running for a senatorial seat, urging the public to please regard the news as fake.

The statement reads :

“This morning, I woke up to see posters online for Erelu Bisi Fayemi, Senate Ekiti North. This information has been circulating for some time now so it is nothing new. Today’s poster was however released the morning after Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (BAO) emerged as Gubernatorial Candidate for the next Governorship election in Ekiti State. Those behind this mischief have been floating the narrative that the Senatorial seat is going to be my reward for supporting Mr Oyebanji’s aspiration.

My position is as follows:

“I have no interest whatsoever in contesting for a Senatorial seat. I have never discussed this with anyone and how this story keeps circulating is a mystery. Let me repeat, I am not interested.

“My sole political agenda in Ekiti State is to support my husband, HE Dr Kayode Fayemi, and to ensure that he finishes well. My husband’s success is the only reward I need.”

Erelu Fayemi said ” the Ekiti APC Primaries were held on January 27th, and a winner was declared by the relevant authorities. Many people of all ages spent a lot of time promoting their candidates online, a very important part of the political process. However, this can be done without resorting to slander, libel, and other untoward acts. While the principals concerned will find ways to resolve their differences, those who bear arms in their name on all sides need to be careful. I would therefore like to appeal for a cessation of hostilities and for all hands to be on deck.

“I congratulate BAO on his emergence, and I look forward to a successful campaign and victory in June.

“Once again, please ignore the fake news.”