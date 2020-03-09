Conduct of the Ward Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has been hailed by one of the State Chairmanship aspirants, Hon. Bisi Kolawole.

Kolawole, who commended the Electoral Committee headed by the Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Engr. Haruna Manu, condemned the invasion of the hotel where the electoral officials sent from Abuja to conduct the congress were lodged by armed thugs brought by those from the Repositioning Group.

According to a statement issued on Monday, by the Director of Media and Publicity of the Bisi Kolawole Campaign Council, Bola Agboola, “instead of engaging in political brigandage, those in Olujimi group who are not pleased with the conduct of the congress should approach the Appeal Panel that will begin sitting on Thursday, this week.”

The chairmanship hopeful, who congratulated those who emerged victorious in the Ward Congress, commended former governor Ayodele Fayose for his commitment to the party.

He said it was funny that some people chose to go about acting like a student who opted to write an examination when question paper and invigilator were yet to arrive and turned out to claim that he had passed the examination.

“Can a team claim to have played a football match when the match officials were yet to arrive?

“Fact is that it was clearly stated in the party guideline for the conduct of the congresses that the actual conduct of the elections at the Ward, Local Government Area, State and Zonal Congresses shall be by the Congresses Committee at each level appointed by the National Working Committee (NWC).

“In this instance, the committee set up by the NWC for the conduct of the Ward Congress in Ekiti State arrived Ado Ekiti at about 1pm on Saturday, and Electoral Officers for the 16 Local Councils got electoral materials at the party secretariat in Ado Ekiti at about 1:30pm and proceeded to their respective local councils immediately.

“The congress was duly conducted in all the wards in 14 out of the 16 local councils, leaving only Gbonyin and Ekiti East local councils.

“Therefore, the option left for any aggrieved member of the party is to approach the Appeal Panel and by the Congresses Timetable, the panel will be in Ekiti on Thursday, this week.”