Bitnob has signed a multi-year partnership with the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), managed by the League Management Company (LMC) as an Elite sponsor, making it the exclusive Fintech partner for the league.

Bernard Parah, the CEO of Bitnob, said the partnership is a vehicle to reach the people who need their solutions in business and wealth creation and at the same time provide the company the opportunity to contribute to the development of the domestic league, which is a national asset.

According to Parah, “this partnership takes us to the people that need our solutions and helps us work with the NPFL to develop our league for more possibilities. Bitcoin, just like football, is about hope, oneness, and freedom, and at Bitnob, we are excited to be making this happen to inspire hope and showcase possibilities in our own league. If we don’t believe in what is ours, then who will?”

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Bitnob has established itself as a trailblazer and a company that sits at the cutting edge of leveraging bitcoin to solve everyday problems.

After signing the contract, Chairman of the LMC, Shehu Dikko described the partnership as a marriage of football and technology that is critical to the next phase of global football.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“We are excited to see young minds choosing to invest in the growth and development of our domestic league. Football is a major passion point in the country, and we believe that the marriage of football and technology is critical to the next phase of football in our nation,” says Dikko.

In 2021, Bitnob achieved some groundbreaking feats, such as pioneering in Africa the lightning network, a layer 2 bitcoin protocol that enables instant and almost free bitcoin transactions for everyday monetary exchange.

The unveiling ceremony which held at the luxury Radisson Blu Hotel in Ikeja was graced by Amaju Pinnick, the President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Davidson Owumi, CEO of LMC, Salihu Abubakar, COO of LMC, Danladi Isaac, Chairman of NPFL Club Owners Association and Harry Iwuala, LMC Head of Special Projects.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .