Uche Usim, Abuja

Mr Bitrus Bako Nabasu assumed duties as the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources on Monday.

Nabasu, who was recently deployed from the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources as Permanent Secretary, charged the staff to deliver their duties in line with the mandates of the ministry.

At a brief reception organized by the Directors of the Ministry officially welcome, Nabasu urged the management and staff of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to be conscious of the strategic position of the Ministry to the nation’s development in general, and the oil and gas sector, in particular.

“This consciousness must drive everyone not to fail to deliver on the mandates and the vision of the Ministry. I feel fulfilled coming from Federal Ministry of Science and Technology on to Ministry of Petroleum Resources because of the history of collaborations between the two Ministries which he expressed the hope to build on in the spirit of continuation of service.”

The new Permanent Secretary said he would operate an all-inclusive administration in managing the Ministry.

“Let’s maintain that spirit of oneness, don’t say it is not in my Department and therefore, it is not my business. It is the business of all of us.”

Earlier, Mr Kamoru Busari, the Director, Oil Services Department and who, until Nabasu’s coming, was overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, led the Directors to give a general overview of the Ministry’s mandate, vision and mission, the 9-point agenda of the Ministry as well as what the Ministry has been able to do till date.

He said that Nabasu’s predecessor, now the Acting Head of Federal Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan will officially hand over soon.