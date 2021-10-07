From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), is set to train its personnel on bitumen drilling as part of efforts to maximize the potential of Bitumen in the country.

The training of technical staff is a routine exercise designed to boost the competence of experts that constitute the NGSA Bitumen Drilling Team.

Blowout Prevention System on a drilling rig is the methodology for prevention of uncontrolled, catastrophic release of high-pressure fluids (oil, gas, or salt water) from subsurface formations.

Director General of the Agency, Dr. Abdulrazaq Garba who confirmed the development in Abuja said this phase of the training will concentrate on Blow-Out-Prevention (BOP).

Dr. Garba explained that the training will add value to the National Bitumen Project of the Federal Government by maximizing the resource and economic potential of a very strategic project that is expected to boost the contribution of the mineral sector for economic diversification.

“In addition to being beneficiaries of the specialized training on BOP that will feature leading mining and engineering consultancy firm – Geocardinal Engineering Services Limited, the participants will also have the opportunity to experience first-hand observation of the ongoing bitumen drilling activities of the NGSA in designated locations, including Ososa” Dr. Garba stated.

He stressed that the Essence of the training was to enhance the knowledge of members of the drilling team on blow-out prevention.

Dr. Garba added that Participants are expected to depart Ososa on tomorrow after the closure of the training.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .