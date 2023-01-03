The Newly appointed Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Biu, has assured Nigerians of adequate logistics during the 2023 general elections.

Biu gave the assurance during his decoration by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Corps Marshal said the FRSC had always supported the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during elections.

He assured that the year 2023 election would not be an exception as the Corps was prepared to ensure free and fair elections nationwide.

Biu said a fleet of vehicles would be deployed to assist INEC to move equipment and ballot papers.

According to him, the Corps normally supports INEC during elections in terms of crowd control and management of the election process.

“We also participate in training drivers of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and other unions who are usually engaged by INEC to work for them.

“We train them and certify their vehicles before they can move the vehicles or even participate in the election.

“All these should be expected from us as we have two committees in INEC. We have the standing committee and the logistics committee and our officers are part of the process.

“We have vehicles that we will deploy so that materials can get to the polling booths on time and we also have men that will man the polling booths,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Biu was decorated by Mustapha on Tuesday in Abuja. (NAN)