Lukman Olabiyi

A 67-year-old, Ogun State-based businesswoman, Wuraola, Folashade Oluloye, has been arraigned before the Lagos Magistrate’s Court, Igbosere, for allegedly hacking into the account of a customer of First Bank Plc, Emefiele Ogbor, domiciled at the Agidingbi branch of the bank and fraudulently withdrew the sum of N16, 200,000.

The defendant was alleged to have converted the money to her personal use.

The arrest of Oluloye was as a result of a complaint lodged with the police by the management of First Bank through the Head of the Department of Forensic Auditors Department, Mr. Solomon Akhanolu.

The accused was charged before the court on a five-count of felony to wit fraud and fraudulent diversion.

Police counsel, George Nwosu, told the court in charge No B/33/2019, that the accused committed the alleged offence between October 16 and December 31, 2018, at the Agidingbi branch of the bank.

Nwosu informed the court that the accused fraudulently hacked into the account of a customer of the bank, Emefiele Ogbor, with account No 3014419974 to fraudulently withdrew a total sum of N16,200,000 and transfer same to her First Bank, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Union Bank and Sterling Bank accounts from where she allegedly withdrew all the money and converted it to her use and escaped.

Nwosu said that when the management of First Bank uncovered the alleged fraud, they blocked the accused account in the bank and that nemesis caught up with the accused when she visited the bank to withdraw money from her account and she was arrested.

He said the offences, the accused committed were punishable under Sections 287 of the Criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and Chief Magistrate Folashade Olukoya, granted her bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in life sum.

Boloku adjourned the case till June 24, 2019, for mention and ordered that the defendant to be remanded at the Kirikiri Prison, Apapa Lagos, till she perfected the bail conditions.