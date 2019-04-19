Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

A middle aged man, Mr. Onyeachonam Chinwuba has bathed his wife Mrs. Añurika Chinwuba with a substance suspected to be acid for demanding for divorce.

Chinwuba who hails from Mmiata-Anam, in Anambra West Local Government of Anambra State was said to have done the damage shortly after the couple left the office of the State Commissioner for Children and Women Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue, where their marital differences were being resolved.

Mrs. Chinwuba was said to have accused her husband of living a questionable life and sought for divorce, and both had visited the Ministry on Tuesday and early Wednesday, according to the Commissioner who also sat with them in discussion.

According to eye witnesses, including the mother of the victim, it was after the couple and those with them left the Ministry but still within the environs that the husband brought out a bottle containing the harmful substance, which he hid in his clothes, and poured the content on the wife.

The woman was said to have fallen and began to scream as the substance caused serious burns on her face down her body.

The eyewitnesses said some staff of the Ministry, upon hearing the screaming, rushed to the scene and assisted the victim to the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka.

The doctor handling her case, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the substance had caused severe damage to the woman’s skin, adding that the patient was receiving treatments and would be taken to the plastic surgery unit for further medical attention.

Confirming the victims admission in the hospital, the Public Relations Officer of COOUTH, Miss Henrietta Agbai said that the state government was aware of the her case and advised couples to settle their family problems amicable than taking laws into their hands.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner, Lady Mezue, had visited the victim at the hospital and promised to support her.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed said Mr. Chinwuba had been arrested by the police and would be charged to court soon.