Paul Osuyi, Asaba

There was mild drama at Oleh in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State where sympathisers at a lone accident scene scampered for crisp naira notes of N1,000.00 and N500.00 denominations.

The accident victim was trapped inside the vehicle but rather than rescue him and rush him to the hospital, some persons were busy picking the crisp naira noted that flew out of the car as it somersaulted.

A source said the victim, a middle aged man, was driving in top speed to Ozoro in neighbouring Isoko north, after withdrawing cash from the bank in Oleh when the lone crash occurred.

He was said to be preparing for wedding on the fateful Saturday of the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, his car suddenly swerved off the road, somersaulted before crash landing into a swampy spot close to a fish pond.

The sources claimed that those who scampered for his naira notes thought he was dead until he was brought out of the il-fated vehicle unconscious, adding that he later gave up the ghost at the hospital where he was rushed to.

Meanwhile, a 67-year old man simply identified as Papa, has allegedly be killed at the compound of tradition medicine practitioner in Orhoakpor community in Ethiope East area of the state by suspected ritualists.

The deceased had his throat slit in addition to machete cuts on his chest.

Papa who suffered stroke, had an apartment rented for him by his relatives at the same compound with the medicine man to ease his treatment routine.

Although, no arrest has been made in connection with the alleged murder, the matter is being investigated by the police.