Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Police in Katsina have arrested a 38 years old woman, Aisha Abubakar, for allegedly killing her four years old step-daughter through poisoning of the deceased’s food.

Parading the suspect along with other persons accused of various offences, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, said that the step-mother admitted committing the crime.

According to the PPRO, “on November 28, 2019, the Command arrested one Aisha Abubakar, of Sabuwar Unguwa Quarters, Rimi local government area of Katsina State who killed her step- daughter, one Aisha Abubakar, of the same address, kept under her care, through administering of poisonous food.

“The victim was rushed to the hospital and later confirmed dead by the attending physician.

“In the course of investigation the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime. Her motive being a long-standing hatred she has for the mother of the victim. Investigation is ongoing.”

In a similar development, the police said that the Command also effected the arrest of one Ibrahim Kasim, 22 years, said to be member of kidnap syndicate.

According to Isah, “on November 28, 2019, the Command’s SARS team succeeded in arresting the suspect on Sokoto Road, Makera, Funtua local government area of Katsina State, a member of kidnap syndicate terrorizing Katsina and Zamfara states.

“Earlier on April 16, 2019, the suspect conspired with other members of his syndicate and kidnapped his step-sister, one Asiya Kasim,aged six years, of the same address, to Talata Mafara local government area of of Zamfara State.

“The SARS patrol team led by SP Andrew Alphouse, went into action and arrested the mastermind of the kidnap incident.

“In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to have conspired with his girlfriend, one Murja, of Zamfara State.

“He further stated that he organised the kidnapping and demanded the sum N10 million from his father.

“The Command is making efforts to apprehend other members of the syndicate.”