From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A businessman whose identity could not be immediately known was at the weekend kidnapped by gunmen in Aba, Abia State.

This is even as another businessman kidnapped in the city last week had been freed by his abductors after payment of N5m ransom.

Although details of the latest kidnap incident was not in the public domain as at the time the report was filed, it was however gathered that the businessman was abducted in the Ogbor Hill axis of the commercial city and taken to unknown destination.

The kidnappers were yet to establish contact with the victim’s relations, according to sources close to the family.

Meanwhile, another businessman whose name was given as Mr. Obinna Cabrator, who was kidnapped two weeks ago, regained his freedom yesterday.

It was gathered that the kidnappers, who had demanded N200m on Thursday, reduced their demand to N100m.

When their demands could not be met, the gang reportedly collected N5m delivered to them yesterday.