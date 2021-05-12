From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A businessman whose name could not be immediately ascertained has been abducted by gunmen in Aba, Abia State.

This is even as a journalist with one of the popular Radio stations in the city, resisted some hoodlums attempt to kidnap him.

It was gathered that the businessman was kidnapped at a location called Barracks off Opobo-Azumiri road in the outskirts of Aba.

Reports had it that the gunmen trailed the man from the city centre when he closed for the day’s business before double-crossing his car at the Barracks area from where they whisked him away.

A security source said it was already late when information about the incident got to them, but assured that they will swing into action immediately.

Meanwhile, an attempt to kidnap a journalist in Aba was resisted.

It was gathered that the journalist who is a top notch in one of the Radio stations in Aba was returning from work, when he was accosted by some hoodlums who attempted to kidnap him.

The hoodlums were said to have attempted forcing their victim into their car, but the journalist was reported to have resisted every attempt made to force him into the kidnappers’ vehicle.

When it occurred to them they were not having their way, the hoodlums reportedly gave the journalist machete cuts and fled.