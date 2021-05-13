From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A businessman, whose name could not be immediately ascertained, has been abducted by gunmen in Aba, Abia State. This was even as a journalist with a popular radio station in the city resisted attempt by some hoodlums to kidnap him.

It was gathered that the businessman was kidnapped at a location called Barracks off Opobo-Azumiri road, in the outskirts of Aba.

Reports had it that the gunmen trailed the man from the city centre, when he closed for the day’s business before double-crossing his car at the Barracks area, from where they whisked him away.

A security source said it was already late when information about the incident got to them, but assured that they would swing into action immediately.

Meanwhile, an attempt to kidnap a journalist in Aba was resisted. It was gathered that the journalist was returning from work when he was accosted by some hoodlums who attempted to kidnap him.

When it occurred to them they were not having their way, the hoodlums reportedly inflicted machete cuts on the journalist and fled.