Lukman Olabiyi

Justice M. O. Oparah of the Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt has convicted and sentenced a businessman, Sampson Onyekachi to two years imprisonment for issuing N5 million dud cheque to a firm.

Onyekachi was docked before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) but pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned.

He was docked on a count charge bordering on issuance of dishonoured cheque contrary to Section 1 of the Dishonuored Cheques (Offences) Act Laws of the Federation, 2007.

Onyekachi issued the cheque as part payment of a total sum of N9, 610,000 which was paid into the account of his company for the supply of equipment to Daewoo Company, Brass, Bayelsa State.

It was disclosed that the petitioner, who secured the contract approached Onyekachi and got his consent to use his company’s invoice to execute the contract.

But between April and May 2015, the petitioner claimed he made two supplies, one for N7,050,000.00 on the invoice No. 08250 and the second for N2,560,000.00 on invoice No, 08264.

A year after the transactions were consummated, the defendant issued the petitioner a cheque for N5million which he presented but was returned unpaid for lack of funds.

Onyekachi was convicted and sentenced the to two years imprisonment on Wednesday by the court.

He was also ordered to pay the sum of N3million as restitution to the nominal complainant.