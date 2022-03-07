From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A businessman, Chief James Anyaou has called for an end to the current warning strike embarked upon by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The is even as he urged the Federal Government to do everything humanly possible to attend to the needs of members of ASUU to save tertiary education in the country from imminent collapse.

Anyaogu who made the call in a statement, said it has become necessary in order to arrest the flight of lecturers and Nigerian students to universities in the neighboring west African countries and other parts of the world.

Anyaogu was of the view that education is the pivot on which the wheel of socio-economic development of every nation revolves.

He added that in this 21st century, every country strives to give her education sector top priority both in budgeting and national planning, and therefore Nigeria should not afford to lack behind.

The Abia state governorship aspirant bemoaned the strikes by ASUU which he said has been a recurring decimal in Nigeria over decades now.

“Academic calendar has always been distorted and most courses that were scheduled to last for four academic sessions, now linger for up to six sessions at the detriment of parents and the students”.

He called on the two parties to the trade dispute to negotiate dispassionately and reach a truce quickly to enable the students resume lectures immediately.