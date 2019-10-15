Lukman Olabiyi

A businessman, Ola Lawal, aka Lawal Roland, was yesterday arraigned before the Federal High Court, Lagos, for allegedly defrauding Flour Mill Plc to the tune of N46 million.

Lawal was docked alongside his company, DCAN Oil and Gas Limited before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Lawal and his company were arraigned before Justice Chuka Obiozor on two counts charge of fraudulent transfer of the same sum from the Flour Mills’ account to his firm’s account.

The EFCC prosecutor, Mr. M. k. Hussain, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 24, 2019.

Hussain also told the court that the offences committed by the defendants are contrary to Sections 2 and 15(2)(d) of Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 15(2)(3) of the same Act.