Lukman Olabiyi

A businessman, Ola Lawal, who also bears Lawal Roland was has been docked at the Federal High Court, Lagos, for allegedly defrauding Flour Mill Plc to the tune of N46 million.

Lawal was docked alongside his company, DCAN Oil and Gas Limited before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Lawal and his company were arraigned before Justice Chuka Obiozor on two counts charge of fraudulent transfer of the same sum from the Flour Mills Nigeria Plc, account number 1002792889 domiciled in United Bank of Africa (UBA) Plc to his firm’s account number 0036695765 domiciled in Union Bank Plc.

The EFCC prosecutor, Mr. M. K. Hussain, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 24, 2019.

Hussain also told the court that the offences committed by the defendants were contrary to Sections 2 and 15(2)(d) of Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (As Amended) and punishable under Section 15(2)(3) of the same Act.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following his not guilty plea, the prosecutor asked the court for a trial date and also asked that the defendant be remanded in prison custody.

But lawyer to the defendant, Mr. Godwin Dick, while informed the court that he was not opposing the trial date as asked by the prosecutor, informed the court that he was ready to move his client’s bail application, which he said had been filed and served on the prosecution since August.

Godwin also told the court that he was just served with the prosecution’s counter-affidavit today.

He urged the court to take his client’s bail application, as bail is at the court’s discretion and that since the prosecution failed to file and serve its response.

Ruling on the submission of parties, Justice Obiozor adjourned the matter till tomorrow, Tuesday, for hearing of the defendant’s bail application and commencement of his trial.

The court ordered that the defendant be remanded at the EFCC’s custody till tomorrow. It also ordered the prosecution to come with his witness(s) for trial of the matter.