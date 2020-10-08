Lukman Olabiyi

A Lagos businessman, Mr. Chima Nsudum has dragged Justice Osiagor of the Federal High, Abia State division, before the National Judicial Council (NJC) over alleged poor handling of winding up proceeding of a private company, Davebenlin Nigeria Limited.

The petitioner alleged that on December 4, 2019 the judge allegedly received the notice of record of appeal and an application for stay of proceedings pending before the Court of Appeal which made him adjourn the main suit indefinitely but in another suit number: FHC/UM /PET/02 2018 between Chima Nsudum and Davebenlin Nigeria Limited, the he disregarded his own order on similar issue and position.

In the petition written on September 28 and submitted to NJC on October 2, Nsudum listed many alleged wrongdoings of the judge in respect of the case. The businessman prayed the NJC to investigate Justice Osiagor over his alleged conduct and disposition on the matter.