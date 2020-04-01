Lukman Olabiyi

Justice M. O. Oparah of the Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt has convicted and sentenced a business man, Sampson Onyekachi, to two years imprisonment for issuing N5 million dud cheque to a firm.

Onyekachi was docked before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) but pleased not guilty when he was arraigned.

He was docked on one count charge bordering on issuance of dishonoured cheque contrary to Section 1 of the Dishonored Cheques (Offences) Act Laws of the Federation, 2007.

Onyekachi issued the cheque as part payment of a total sum of N9, 610,000 which was paid into the account of his company as payment for the supply of equipment to Daewoo Company, Brass, Bayelsa State.

In the was disclosed that the petitioner, who secured the contract approached Onyekachi and got his consent to use his company’s invoice to execute the contract.