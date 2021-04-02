By Christopher Oji

Managing Director, Gbenga Ibuoye Nigeria Limited, a mining firm at Feru Ado-Odo Otta area of Ogun State, Mr Gbenga Ibuoye, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Muhammed Adamu, to withdraw policemen stationed at the entrance of his firm.

Mr Ibuoye wants the IGP to obey the Court order restraining the police and land grabbers from disturbing his business. He said that all efforts to resume business operations in his company has been prevented by the police deployed to the area by the IGP.

The mining firm was granted an order restraining all defendants after its legal counsel, O.O Oniyire, filed a Motion on Notice with suit number – FHC/AB/CS/26/202, before the Abeokuta Federal High Court, seeking the intervention of the court over reported invasion of his client’s property by some hoodlums and land grabbers. They had alleged that they were empowered by some high ranking officers within the Nigeria Police Force.

Speaking to reporters, the Otta Police Area Commander, ACP Muyideen Obe, said that he was in the community to maintain peace and order, adding that he was acting under the instructions of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.