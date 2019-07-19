Christopher Oji

A United Kingdom-based Nigerian businessman, John Wisdom, has sent a Save-Our-Soul to the Inspector- General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, saying that he was being threatened by a retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police and some alleged fraudsters who swindled him of N7. 5m.

Wisdom alleged that the syndicate had threatened to kill him if he raised the alarm over the matter while the DIG had allegedly been shielding the culprits.

He narrated that in January 2019, he imported a truck into Nigeria and one Michael whom he met in the UK approached him and convinced him that he had someone who would exchange his N7.5million truck for three plots of land.

He explained that he was actually shown a fenced, six plots of land in Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State and he was told that he would exchange the value of his truck for the three plots of land.

According to him, he entered into an agreement with the owner of the land, one Alowonle, and gave out the truck to him. He also stated that after that, he made efforts to take possession of the land, but was denied access to it as he was informed that Alowonle was not the owner of the land.

Wisdom said he reported the fraud to the police at Maroko Police Station and Michael and Alwonle were arrested. He said Alowonle’s vehicle was held as a bond for his release. He said Alowole was ordered by the police to release his truck to him. He stated that while the case was going in his favour, Alowonle contracted the services of the retired DIG who allegedly used his powers to transfer the case to Zone 2 police command. He claimed that at Zone 2, he was turned from a complainant to an accused and his younger brother was detained.

“A petition was written against me, and I was turned from a complainant to an accused and the police at Zone 2 ordered that the case file alongside the Prado SUV held as a bond from the fraudster be transferred from Maroko police station to them and when the case got to Zone 2, the Prado SUV was released to Alowonle.

“The IPO in Zone 2, Inspector Amao of the D7 Department kept frustrating the case. More so, my younger brother who was assisting me as I wasn’t in the country was detained and locked up in a cell.

“When I returned to Nigeria and approach the AIG’s office, he called the IPO and asked why he treated my matter so badly and why they did not recover my truck, the IPO said he was taking instruction from a retired DIG. The AIG then asked us to come on a later date, but when we got to his office, I discovered that he was already seated with Alowonle and the retired DIG and I joined them but after interviewing me, DIG Akao told the AIG in my face that he should turn my case to a civil one. But unknown to them I had written a petition to the IGP, and he directed his operatives at IRT to investigate and recover my truck from Alowonle.

“My truck was recovered but the retired DIG came to the IRT and started pressuring them to release the truck to his client. I was informed that he even brought his client to the IRT office and kept him in his official vehicle and ordered that the truck be release to him but the IRT refused, and they also made efforts to arrest Alowonle but he whisked him away. Ever since my life has been under threat,” he alleged

When contacted, DIG Akao said he was not using his position as a retired senior police officer to intimidate or harass Wisdom, adding that he was briefed as a lawyer, and he took up the matter believing it was a civil case that involved buying and selling. Akao stated that his client’s rights had been abused, and he had taken the matter to court to protect him.