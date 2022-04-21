From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Nigerian youths have been charged on the need to use sports to embrace peace, love and unity at all times.

Speaking during the maiden edition of the Ahudiyya Nnem Unity Cup tournament, a businessman and sponsor of the event, Dr. Robert Onyeani said even at the hardest of the times in the country, sports has remained a unifying factor.

Speaking with journalists, Dr. Onyeani said he was going to make the tournament become a yearly event to help foster unity amongst youths of Abiriba community.