From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Nigerian youths have been charged on the need to use sports to embrace peace, love and unity at all times.

Speaking during the maiden edition of the Ahudiyya Nnem Unity Cup tournament aka Mkpola Bende, a businessman and sponsor of the event, Dr Robert Onyeani aka Roco said even at the hardest of the times in the country, sports has remained a unifying factor.

Speaking with journalists after the final match at the Amogudu Central Stadium, Abiriba, Ohafia local government area, Abia State, Dr. Onyeani said he was going to make the tournament become a yearly event to help foster unity amongst youths of Abiriba community.

“The community has never had anything like this before, it has come to stay. After this 2022 edition, subsequently it is going to be purely indigenes of Abiriba, we want to put up a football team that is going to play in Abia FA”.

In the final match, Umuechukwu FC defeated Agborji FC by a lone goal courtesy of a penalty in the second half to lift the trophy while also carting home a prize money of N500,000.

The second placed team was rewarded with the sum of N300,000 while the third placed team took home N200,000.

Former Nigeria U-20 Coach, Chief John Obuh, Ex International Victor Agali were amongst dignitaries who witnessed the ceremony