A Lagos-based businessman, Ogbueshi Chiedu Allanah has promised to totally overhaul the age-long Asaba community club, ASDEV ‘81 if given the opportunity to lead the club as president.

Allanah, at the moment, is the chairman of the Lagos branch of the club, where he claimed to have brought in innovations that make the branch stand out among others.

Speaking recently about his plans to transform the socio-political club based in Asaba, Delta State, Allanah lamented the situation of the club house, saying that members only visit during national meetings or burial of any deceased member.

Allanah who recently hosted former Minister of Petroleum and patron of the club, Philip Asiodu in Lagos, said such occasional visits to the club house was not ideal, noting that under his watch, there will be activities to attract people.

He said a club was for relaxation, sports, networking and socialisation, adding that he would improve on the relationship with the state government with a view to prevailing on the state governor to reconstruct the road leading to the club house.

According to him, if given the opportunity, he would also prevail on the state government to improve on road maintenance and drainages within the five villages in Asaba of Umuezei, Ugbomata, Umuagu, Umuaji, and Umuonaje.

While promising to sustain the Dennis Osadebe annual lecture series in collaboration with Edo and Delta state governments, Allanah also vowed to improve the cultural heritage of Asaba by upgrading traditional activities including the Iwaji, Ine festival, and others that will attract other states to visit Asaba during those festivals.

To achieve these lofty heights, Allanah said he would improve the relationship with the Asagba-in-Council and Asaba Development Union (ADU), adding that scholarship to indigent student and widows empowerment will be sustained.

He described himself as a successful businessman, game changer, cool headed, dependable team player, versatile, accountable, charitable and trustworthy.

Allanah stated that as the youngest among the contestants, he and his team, if elected to pilot the affairs of club, will bring innovative ideas to transform the club for the benefit of not just members but the entire Asaba community.

He claimed that as chairman of Lagos chapter, he developed the Asdev App; ensure the payment of national dues yearly; performed most of the financial obligations of the club without resorting to the chapters fund; and stopped the printing of hard copies of minutes of meetings and now done through email; among other achievements.