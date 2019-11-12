Job Osazuwa

A businesswoman, Alhaja Safurat Olufunke Oladega, has raised the alarm following the alleged sale of some portions of land at Oke Segun Community under Lekki Local Government Development Area.

A statement issued by Messrs. Lanre Balogun, counsel to Oladega, cautioned that the land is a subject of litigation pending before the Lagos state High Court, Epe Judicial Division in suit No- EPD/7795 LMW/2018 between Toheeb Ilesanmi and another vs. Chief Muftau Dauda and another.

Consequently, they warned that sales of any portion of the disputed land will be a nullity and of no effect. They urged the general public to be warry of land speculators and stay clear of the land.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the general public that the land situate, lying and being at Oke Segun Community under the Lekki Local Council Development Area and delineated in survey Plan number LS/T/LA2273 and drawn by the office of Surveyor D. O. Olatunbosun and dated 11th August, 2009 is a subject of litigation pending before the Lagos state High Court Epe Judicial Division in suit No- EPD/7795 LMW/2018 between Toheeb Ilesanmi and another vs. Chief Muftau Dauda and another.Be further informed that any form of sale, assignment or delineation of any portion of the land would be caught up by the doctrine of lis pendens (pending legal action) and the effect of any sale, assignment and delineation was well explained by the Supreme Court in the case of Osidele vs. sokunbi.’’