By Lukman Olabiyi

A Nigerian businesswoman, Mrs. Nneka Ogbonna, has dragged Air Peace Limited, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and two others before the Federal High Court, Lagos, demanding for the sum of 2.5 billion over alleged rights abuse.

Two others respondents in the suit are Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and Captain Horace Millar-Jaja, a pilot with Air Peace.

In the suit, Ogbonna alleged that all the respondents violated her fundamental human as guaranteed under Section 34 (1) and 41(1)

of the 1999 Constitution, and Article 5 and 12(1)(2) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.

The applicant is praying the court to declare that the forceful collection, seizure and detention of the two copies of her Nigeria international passports by officers and men under the command and control of the IGP at the insistence of the employees of Air Peace Limited, from December 10, 2019 until its eventual release on bond on August 26, 2020 to her husband, was a breach of her right.

She also asked for an order directing Air Peace Limited, NCAA, FAAN and Captain Millar-Jaja, to pay her the sum of N500 million each, totaling N2 billion only, as damages for the multiple infringements, violations and breaches of her fundamental human rights.

Besides, the applicant also pray for order of the court directing Air Peace Limited, FAAN, NCAA and Captain Millar-Jaja, to jointly and severally pay to her the sum of N5.5 million, being the sum charged by the law firm of Akandu, Ezebube & Kalu Legal (AE&K Legals) as legal fees for institution of the suit.

However, all the respondents in their counter affidavit deposed to by one Judith Obi, an air hostess with Air Peace Limited, urged the court to refuse the reliefs sought by the applicant, for being malicious, frivolous, vexation and gold digging in desperate move to make fortune out from nothing.