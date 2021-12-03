By Christopher Oji

Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 32- years -old housewife Kehinde Abdul Wasiu for allegedly setting ablaze her husband’s mistress at Ota area of the State .

The mistress, Tosin Olugbade,23, finally gave up the ghost while receiving treatment in the hospital.

Ogun State Police Spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Onipanu Divisional Headquarters Ota, by the husband of the deceased ,Fatai Olugbade, who reported on November 22 that sometime in August, he accused his wife of having extra marital affairs with Ismail Wasiu, and to his surprise, she packed out of his house and moved to Ismail Wasiu, her concubine’s house.

“He stated further that on November 14,he learnt Wasiu’s wife had an argument with his wife, and the said Wasiu’s wife poured petrol on her and set her ablaze.

“The deceased was rushed to the hospital by her family members, but she gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

“Upon the report, Dpo Onipanu division, CSP Bamidele Job, quickly mobilized his men and moved to the scene, where the husband of Kehinde who had asked his wife to run away was arrested.

“The case was there and then transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Departmen( SCIID)t for discreet investigation. CSP Olabode, led the homicide team who embarked on technical and intelligence based investigation, which led to the apprehension of the suspect, Kehinde Abdul Wasiu, at Saki area of Oyo State.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime, but claimed that she didn’t know what came over her on that fateful day. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and her husband initially lied to the family of the deceased that it was cooking gas that exploded and burnt the deceased. But when the lie was exposed, the husband quickly asked his wife to take to flight.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the speedy conclusion of the investigation into the case with the view to charging the case to court as soon as possible”.

