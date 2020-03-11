The Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN) has concluded plans to hold the 2020 World Consumer Rights Day in Lagos. BJAN will mark the 8th edition of its Consumer Rights Day with the theme ‘Sustainable Consumer Behaviour’.

The World Consumer Right Day, an annual event being organised as part of BJAN’s effort to join the rest of the global community with consumer advocates invited to speak to consumers on the need to be global change agents to avert environmental breakdown.

This year, BJAN will embark on a walk to sensitise consumers on their rights and the need to be a sustainable consumer as the association will be embarking on drainage clearing, cleaning and picking of food package materials littering the streets.

This year’s edition falls on Sunday, March 15, 2020, as a result of that the association has resolved to celebrate it on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

According to Mr. Princewill Ekwujuru, Chairman of the Association, said: “In order to protect the planet, provide fair social conditions for current and future generations, we need to think about the way we produce consumer goods and services. The aim of sustainable consumption is to increase resource efficiency and fair trade while helping to alleviate poverty and enable everyone to enjoy a good quality of life with access to food, water, energy, medicine and more.”

He added that, “The decision to join the rest of the global community in celebrating consumers is to deepen the campaign and discuss the need for sustainable consumption globally, as well as highlighting the important role that consumer rights and protection can play.”

“This exercise is the association’s little way to compliment the efforts of the Lagos State Government and producers of these products in keeping the drainages and streets clean, he said.

Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN) is the umbrella body of practising journalists covering brands, marketing, advertising and Public Relations beat in Nigeria.

CSR: Procter & Gamble partners Ogun State Government to improve child health

A leading Consumer Goods Company in Nigeria, Procter & Gamble, has reiterated its commitment to reduce infant mortality and promote child health in Nigeria through its recently announced partnership with the Ogun State Government. This partnership between P&G and the Ogun State aims to encourage more children to be immunized and as such contribute to improving the health outcomes of over 10,000 babies in the state through P&G’s donation of over 400,000 Pampers® diapers. This announcement was made at the official flag off event held at Igbogila Primary Health Care Centre, Ogun State.

P&G’s citizenship programs in Nigeria are focused on delivering health, hygiene, and education programs to the populace. With this partnership, the company will support Ogun state primary health development board and the Office of the First Lady on their drive to improve child health and hygiene of over 10,000 more infants through increased immunization in the state.

Speaking about the partnership, Dr. (Mrs.) Temitope Iluyemi, P&G Africa Director for Government Relations & Public Policy, said, “At P&G, we deliver our promise to make everyday life just a little bit better for our consumers. Our Pampers® brand is dedicated to every baby’s happy, healthy development. This is why we are thankful to the Ogun State Government for this partnership to improve the health and hygiene of over 10,000 more infants in the state by increasing immunization rates in areas with historically low rates.”

“P&G aims to be a force for good and a force for growth in the communities where we live and work. Our operations have generated over 4,000 jobs and through our citizenship programs, we touch over 5 million Nigeria lives,” Dr. (Mrs.) Iluyemi added

In her remarks, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, First Lady of Ogun State, added, “The Ogun State Government remains committed to promoting maternal, newborn and child health in the state as displayed during the recent Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) week earlier this year. I believe that every child has a right to quality health, which is why we are appreciative of P&G’s donation of Pampers® diapers to support our ongoing initiatives.”

In addition, Dr. Tomi Coker, Honorable Commissioner for Health, represented Dr. Adesanya Ayinde, Permanent Secretary of Health, noted that “the donation of Pampers® diapers by P&G to over 10,000 babies will support the government’s drive to increase the rate of immunization in the state – especially in areas with low rates of immunization. This will especially be helpful as we work towards achieving 100% immunization rate in the state.”

For over 25 years in Nigeria, Procter & Gamble, producer of notable brands like Always®, Ariel®, Pampers®, Gillette®, Oral B® and Safeguard®, has been an active investor in Nigeria, creating over 4,000 jobs through its manufacturing operations in Ibadan and Lagos and its world class distributor centre in Agbara. P&G’s Children Safe Drinking Water program (CSDW) has provided hundreds of million liters of safe drinking water in Nigeria helping to prevent possible death and disease from contaminated water while its Always/UNESCO program is empowering over 110,000 Nigerian girls and women with basic literacy and skills development through ICT in Northern Nigeria. In addition, P&G SME Academy – in partnership with the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment – has trained hundreds of SMEs on basic business management training and skills to improve their standards, ensure longevity and enable their integration into global value chains.

‘Access Bank has a corporate strategy and philosophy which places sustainability at its core’

Access Bank Plc. has been ranked as the overall best company in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability in Nigeria for the year 2019 as published in Forbes Africa. The ranking was based on a result drawn from impact assessments of 910 organizations operating in Nigeria over the last 13 years.

According to the report, the ranking took into cognizance Access Bank’s participation in impactful national projects, its recognitions, and ratings from international award bodies, investment in CSR and sustainability in the period under review.

Reacting to the ranking, Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, Head, Sustainability, Access Bank Plc., said, “Access Bank has a corporate strategy and philosophy which places sustainability at its core. We ensure that our projects and initiatives are impactful and strategically linked with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals”.

“Over the years we have recorded outstanding results by undertaking several initiatives across the country, and we are deeply honoured to be recognized as the overall best company in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability,” Victor-Laniyan added.

Having launched the Nigerian Green Bond Market Development Programme in June 2018, Access Bank’s determination to promote sustainable growth through funding of projects at a lower cost of capital, led to the issuance of a N15 billion (USD41 million) corporate green bond in 2019. The issue is the first-ever Climate Bonds Initiative certified corporate green bond in Africa.

Additionally, it is worthy of note that Access Bank dedicates a minimum of one percent of its Profit-Before-Tax to Sustainability. The Bank also championed the Malaria-to-Zero initiative, co-created the first disability inclusion hub in Nigeria, initiated and led the development of the Nigerian Sustainable Banking Principles and has brought about social and economic benefits to host communities across Nigeria through its employee volunteering scheme.

Indomie expands footprint in Nigeria with new merchandising stores and noodles bar

Indomie instant noodles, the leading one instant noodles brand in Nigeria has expanded her newly established Indomitables Heroes characters merchandising franchise to three more locations in Lagos.

Also added as part of Indomie’s expansion drive, is the newly launched Indomie Café – a new chain of quick service restaurants designed for Indomie consumers to enjoy their favourite Indomie instant noodles in their own unique ways.

The three newly established merchandising stores located at Ikeja, Surulere, Victoria Island and Lekki brings the total number of Indomie merchandising stores in Lagos to four.

Commenting on the recently launched stores, Mr. Tope Ashiwaju, Group Public Relations and Events Manager, Dufil Prima Foods, said, “The launch of the new stores is part of our expansion plan, which allows us to bring the creative and exciting Indomitables heroes experience closer to more children. The store features engaging digital experiences in a unique physical space that will inspire children, parents and fans to fully explore the Indomitables heroes’ experience. Children and families will be inspired and experience first-hand the creativity and imagination that goes into the Indomitables character merchandise building; all available in the new stores at any given time.”

The Indomitables heroes store creates a strong bond with the brand giving every child the opportunity to look cool, just like their favourite Indomitable superheroes via various merchandising goods which include t-shirts, school bags, sunglasses, pencil cases, face caps and many more. The store also has Indomitables superhero stickers which can be used to customise any surface and turn it into a certified Indomitables heroes brand.

Also speaking on the stores, Folasade Oluwafemi, Project Manager, Indomitables Souvenir stores, added that “Our Indomitables Heroes’ store is a great way for kids to experience our characters first-hand and enjoy a memorable connection. The new stores are unique and we look forward to offering visitors a truly awesome Indomitables shopping experience.”

Besides the newly launched Surulere and Victoria Island outlets, Indomitables Heroes’ store is also available at Jumia online and several other supermarkets in Lagos. The new stores will become a touch point for the brands’ community by providing creative and exciting Indomitables heroes experiences through various merchandise materials and immersive play experiences. The store features kid-chic designs, innovative displays and consumer eco-friendly merchandise that deliver an engaging, entertaining and exciting experience for children.

On the Indomie Café, Ashiwaju said, “The quick service restaurant is designed in such a way that one can customise their Indomie noodles to suite their taste buds and fancy, with a variety of condiments, sauces and spices. It is an ‘aromatic experience’ as well as a visual treat for our customers to see each dish being prepared with fresh ingredients right in their presence.” He promised that more of Indomie cafés will be opened soon in other locations across the country.