Billy Graham Abel Yola

About 17 people are feared injured after a passenger bus ran over worshippers who were celebrating Easter in Numan local government, Adamawa state.

The accident is said to have occurred at around 10 am Monday morning, when some Christian faithful were on a procession marking the resurrection of Christ.

Most of the injured are said to have been evacuated to nearby hospitals while the driver and the vehicle have been apprehended.

While no death has been recorded as at the time of the report, about 17 People are said to have sustained several degrees of injuries including fractures and are receiving treatment at various medical facilities around Numan.

An eye witness, Stanley Hassan Jaule narrating how the incident occurred said, “It has become a tradition that every Monday, some members of the Christian community March in procession to a nearby mountain where they called Galilee.

“While they were in the procession, a passenger bus just came from behind them and injured so many people including women and children.

“It almost led to a serious crisis but the situation seems calm now but there is no case of death now.”