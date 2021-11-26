Shoprite, Nigeria’s premier retailer, has announced a record-breaking line-up of deals as part of its annual Black Friday sales.

The deals which will run in all 25 stores across Nigeria from Friday, November 26, 2021 to Sunday, November 28, 2021 will see Shoprite offer its valued customers discounts across various leading brands.

Along with the mouth-watering promotions, Shoprite stores will also be rewarding randomly selected shoppers with “Golden Vouchers” every day over the course of the weekend with all their Black Friday purchases fully paid for.

Additionally, customers will also have a chance to get their hands on Shoprite’s Black Friday hampers. These hampers each contain a choice selection of hand-picked products that have been designed to make sure that they contain something for everyone.

Remarking on the imminent in-store activities, Tayo Amusan, Chairman of Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited, Shoprite, said, “The Black Friday Sales will be a great opportunity for customers to get their hands on quality products at great prices. COVID-19 has proven difficult for many over the past twenty four months, and Shoprite’s Black Friday weekend will be a welcome breath of fresh air for many.”

“As a fully Nigerian-owned enterprise, we are fully committed to our customers across Nigeria and are focused on providing them with an assortment of their favourite brands and great prices.

