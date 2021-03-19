Edo State-born rapper, Black IQ (Osamede Egbebusi Mavis) is set to release his new EP, a six-tracker entitled Glory. Consequently, the rapper cum/singer who won Benson & Hedges Rhythm Council crown in 2008 has released promotional pictures and artwork in view of the release.

Speaking with The Sun he said: “I am excited to inform my fans that I am back with something new and refreshing! My latest EP, Glory is a collectors’ item. I am calling on all lovers of good music to watch out!”

According to a statement from his management, ever since he hit the limelight, the act has impacted the music industry with his unique fusion of Afrobeats, rap and hip hop which has earned him acceptance. As the CEO and president of King Makers Entertainment, Black IQ who is presently based in Atlanta, Georgia in the US is set to reclaim his crown as the King of the South-South.”

Popularly referred to as Bini Boy, Black IQ has recorded and produced songs including Can’t Wait and Turn It On, featuring Reminisce. The videos for both songs were directed by prolific director, Clearance Peters of Capital Dreams.