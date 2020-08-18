From May 26, 2020 several protests swept through the States of America in response to the killing of a 46 year-old African-American man, named George Floyd and lasted two months, three weeks and three days.

It was defining moments in American history as people of diverse races stood together to demand justice and equality regardless of the scourge of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The American resolve to change the system that has stigmatize people of colour for years was put to the test. But questions have been asked if that test has yielded any result. And speaking to highlight the gains of the Coronavirus era protests is founder of BlackLove Page, Haitian-American of Ghanaian descent, Francoise Merus.

Merus posited that the protests were not in vain and maintained that the pandemic was a blessing in disguise to get people to listen

According to her in a recent interview, “Black Lives Matter movement has challenged the world to face racism. For centuries we’ve had to endure racism and biases without there ever been a clear conversation about what is happening. We needed COVID-19 to happen in order to get the world to stop and address racism. Now we must continue to work towards equality.”

“Major achievements include bringing all of this awareness to Black Lives Matter and using platforms such as mine to help educate so many. This is our chance as black people to continue rising up against injustice and inequality,” she added.

While she refused to link the candidacy of Kamala Harris as running mate to Democratic Party Presidential candidate, Joe Biden as one of the gains of the widespread protests, she holds that it is good for the black race just as the presidency of President Barrack Obama

“Representation Matters! This is a historic moment for us all. This is like when Obama was elected President of the United States. We need to see people of colour in these positions so we can begin to see more diversity and change in this world. We are finally starting to get some diversity in the White House. We are finally starting to get people who look like us in the highest position that there is in the United States. Ultimately, We must crawl before we can run. I don’t know what hurdles Obama faced during his presidency when it came to the advancement of black people. I’m sure it takes more than just his vote in order to get things done. However, I will say that seeing people like Obama and Kamala Harris in these positions truly help to inspire many and gives the next generation something that is so priceless and that is HOPE,” she said.

Francoise Merus founded BlackLovePage.com in 2016 as a cultural website to celebrate black excellence and black love. According to her, Black Love Page was created to help showcase Black people in a positive light.

She’s also an author who had published four books about poetry and self help. She has held a lot of events and has done a lot in controlling the narrative about black love and black excellence.

Francoise is also a world traveler, helping others to travel the world at affordable rates through a platform she created called TheUltimateTravelers.com. She’s a full time entrepreneur.