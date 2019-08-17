Tony Osauzo, Benin

A 20-year old black market petrol seller identified as Mary Agada, has been reportedly burnt to death in Edo State following an explosion.

The incident occurred at Igbogor community in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State.

There were conflicting accounts about how the explosion occurred. While some eyewitnesses said it was caused by kerosene while she was trying to light her stove, others said she kept fuel in her kitchen and was pouring some out to sell to a customer when she was gutted by fire from a lit stove.

‎The victim’s husband, Mr. Amed Agada, who was said to be with her in the kitchen when the incident oocurred, reportedly escaped death by the whiskers.

He was said to have quickly jumped out but his wife had already been caught in flames.

Witnesses said he tried to rescue her but was prevented by the blazing fire and watched helplessly as his wife cried in agony till she died.

‎Meanwhile, the remains of the victim has been taken to Benue State for burial.

Edo State police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.